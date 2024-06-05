Former minister faced defeat for first time

Visakhapatnam: Bheemunipatnam constituency which is considered as the most prestigious segment in Visakhapatnam saw two former ministers vying with one another.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao as the alliance candidate and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao as the YSRCP candidate contested in the segment.

By the time the counting exercise completed 23 rounds, Ganta Srinivasa Rao registered a majority of 78,531 votes. Following three more rounds, thousands of votes were expected to add to his kitty.

After the initial four rounds of the counting exercise, Ganta Srinivasa Rao was in the lead by 9, 926 votes.

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who has never tasted failure so far in his political career is facing defeat for the first time.

Bheemunipatnam segment is one of the largest constituencies in the state in terms of voters. Hence, the counting exercise might take longer compared to other segments. As a result, bheemili will be the last segment where the results would be announced in Visakhapatnam.

The constituency is considered one of the most prestigious segments. However, this was the first time, Ganta Srinivasa Rao repeated the constituency he had once contested from.