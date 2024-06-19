From ganja capital, Vizag will be made financial capital: Palla

Visakhapatnam: TDP Andhra Pradesh president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP government has turned Visakhapatnam into a ganja capital, but the new alliance government will develop it as a financial capital.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday after being appointed as the state president of the party, he said that plans are being made to make the state cannabis free.

Srinivasa Rao said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government registered false cases against 3,000 people across the state. He assured that the cases would be lifted within 100 days.

Anna canteens would be converted into a trust and plans are on to continue them in the long run, he informed. Further, he said that the construction work of the capital city has commenced and within a year, Amaravati will be developed on all fronts.

The previous government had neglected the Polavaram project for the benefit of the neighbouring states, the state president alleged. He made it clear that the alliance government is taking the responsibility of completing the project at the earliest.

Further, Srinivasa Rao opined that decisions have to be made from time to time in the party and young leadership should be encouraged. He assured that he would step forward by coordinating with the cadre of BJP and Jana Sena Party.

The Gajuwaka MLA added that the government would focus on irregularities committed during the corruption-ridden YSRCP government and land grabbing in Visakhapatnam.

Talking about the issue of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Srinivasa Rao assured that pressure would be mounted on the Central government to withdraw the proposal.