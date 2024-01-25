Ganta vows legal fight against Speaker’s decision

Visakhapatnam : Former Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao made it clear that he would take up a legal battle against the acceptance of his resignation which did not follow any protocol.

Expressing his ire on Wednesday at Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram’s sudden decision, the former minister said that his fight is also against the YSRCP which played a key role in accepting his resignation, that too after three years of its submission.

The intention behind the sudden acceptance of his resignation letter without even approaching or intimating him before has now become an open secret to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Srinivasa Rao said.

“It is now very clear that the sudden decision taken by the Assembly Speaker aims at weakening the TDP in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. There is a scope for the Opposition to win a seat in the elections that will take place soon to fill three Rajya Sabha seats. To stop this from happening, the Speaker took a sudden decision of accepting my resignation which I submitted three years back,” Srinviasa Rao reasoned. He pointed out that the Speaker who is supposed to make decisions independently is dancing to the tune of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He vowed that he would wage a legal fight to exercise his franchise during the Rajya Sabha polls. He recalled that he submitted his resignation opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

If the YSRCP has guts, Srinivasa Rao demanded that the ruling party leaders should tender their resignation to save the VSP from getting privatised.

“While I submitted my resignation to save VSP which is a pride of Telugu people, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao carried out an indefinite strike. However, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to mount pressure on the Union government to protect VSP from getting privatised as he has a number of cases against him,” he pointed out. Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao and former MLA Gandi Babji were present.