GIMSR welcomes batch with white coat ceremony

Visakhapatnam: With a tinge of pride, a total of 120 newly-admitted MBBS students of GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) donned their white coats and took Hippocratic Oath at the annual white coat ceremony held here on Tuesday.

The momentous occasion marked the official start of their medical journey, symbolising their commitment to the noble profession of healthcare.

The event was graced by GITAM president and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the significance of the patient-doctor relationship, emphasizing that it is built on trust, empathy, and mutual respect. The MP remarked on the growing role of artificial intelligence in healthcare, noting that while AI can assist in diagnosis and data analysis, it cannot replicate the human touch and wisdom essential for patient care.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) AP state president Jayachandra Naidu reinforced the need for future doctors to develop both clinical competence and empathetic communication skills. Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi emphasised the importance of a human touch in the medical profession, stating that it not only fosters social connection but also earns doctors greater recognition.