GITAM biz school launches smart classrooms

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to enhance overall academic experience and support holistic development of students, state-of-the-art smart classrooms were inaugurated at the GITAM School of Business on Friday.

Equipped with cutting-edge digital technology, the newly-introduced smart classrooms include interactive boards, projectors, and audio-visual aids designed to create an engaging and interactive learning environment for students.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Y Gowtham Rao highlighted the university’s commitment to delivering quality education and praised the efforts of the administration, faculty, and staff in establishing these advanced facilities.

Launched by the institution’s in-charge vice-chancellor Y Gowtham Rao in the presence of the 1990-1995 batch alumni, the event witnessed participation from the School of Business dean Raja P. Pappu and other dignitaries.

During interaction with the alumni, Prof Raja P Pappu shared the school’s adoption of a case-based teaching pedagogy, leveraging Harvard Business School case studies to enrich postgraduate learning. “Our programmes are tailored to prepare students for future challenges, with a focus on contemporary and emerging business landscapes. Distinct specialisations offered by the school empower students with unique skills to excel in their professional journeys,” added Prof. Raja P. Pappu.

