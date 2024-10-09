GITAM Science Dean bags IGU’s Lifetime Award

Visakhapatnam: Distinguished Professor and Dean of GITAM School of Science KS Krishna has been chosen for the Indian Geophysical Union’s (IGU) Dr Hari Narain Lifetime Achievement Award in Geoscience for the year 2024.

Prof KS Krishna has specialised in the areas of Earth and Ocean Sciences, particularly plate tectonics and lithospheric dynamics. His professional career spans for over four decades and focussed on academics, research and industry areas almost at equal scale. He was fascinated in teaching to undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral students of different programmes at the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), University of Hyderabad, and GITAM. Besides teaching, Prof. Krishna was extensively involved in carrying out research for understanding the evolution of Indian Ocean lithosphere largely at the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, and offered scientific knowledge to various industries.

His productive career and scientific accomplishments resulted in receiving esteemed national recognitions such as the JC Bose National Fellowship, the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, and prestigious Fellowships from the three main Indian science academies -- IAS, INSA, and NASI. The knowledge and perspectives gained on prolongation of Indian main land rocks into the offshore regions and evolution of continental margins of India helped Prof. Krishna to serve as a strategic member of India’s delegation to the UN headquarters in New York, and in articulating the nation’s claim on additional seabed territory beyond the current exclusive economic zone.

The national-level award will be bestowed during its annual convention held at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi in December. Prof. Krishna opines that the recognition will inspire him to pursue his passion for more years.