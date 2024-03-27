GITAM signs MoU with G-CEIP to promote IPR

Visakhapatnam: In a step to promote Intellectual Property (IP) knowledge, services, regulatory affairs and product development GITAM has signed an MoU with Goa-Center for Excellence in Intellectual Property (G-CEIP) at the campus.

Registrar D Gunasekharan and G-CEIP founder Umesh Banakar exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of the institution’s School of Law Director R Anita Rao.

As part of the MoU, the G-CEIP will organise certificate professional advancement programme (CPAP) for the law faculty and students of the institution and will extend similar support to other academic institutions in Andhra Pradesh. Also, the collaboration focuses on a series of workshops, conferences to provide continuous update and upgrade of knowledge-base in IP.

Interacting with faculty of G-CEIP, founder Umesh Banakar briefed that his center is actively engaged in continuously updating the IP knowledge and providing related services to the industry.

He mentioned that through G-CEIP, they conducted 150 programmes, 100 national campaigns, 275 research presentations that aimed to reach 15,000 stakeholders across the nation. Registrar Prof Gunasekharan said the institution has been giving top priority to research and the present MoU will help researchers file patents through IPR knowledge. The MoU was signed in the presence of Nagarjuna University former Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Prasad, G-TECH deputy director Sombhat Sastry, among others.