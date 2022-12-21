Global Tech Summit from Feb 16

Visakhapatnam: A team led by Dr Srinubabu Gedela, CEO, Pulsus Group, held a meeting in Visakhapatnam as part of the Vizag Tech Summit 2023. The group, along with the AP government and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, is organising the Global Tech Summit on February 16th and 17th next year. With the central theme 'health tech', the focus will be on electronics, IT, biotech, edutech, pharmatech, as well as other futuristic technologies such as Web 3.0 and the Metaverse.

The pre-meeting of the same was held in the presence of Indian tech icons, including Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy, founder of GMR Group G M Rao, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy, among others, CEO of Pulsus Group Srinubabu Gedela mentioned.