Godavari flood surge continues

Rajamahendravaram: Bridji Lanka, Vedulamma Lanka, and other Lanka areas have been submerged due to floods in Akhanda Godavari in Rajahmundry.

Some people, especially fishermen reside on these dunes. On Sunday, some women and fishermen were seen coming from these parts of Lanka areas to Rajahmundry on boats.

The flood at Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage rose to 16 feet on Sunday night. More than 16.32 lakh cusecs of water are being released downstream. About 10700 cusecs of water are being released to the delta canals.

Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha inspected the flood victims rehabilitation centre set up at Madduru ZP High School in Kovvur constituency on Sunday.

She said that all arrangements had been made in the centre without causing any inconvenience to the people of flooded villages.

She expressed happiness that the victims said that quality food was provided and the arrangements were good. She said that as a precautionary measure, 40 families have been moved from Pallipalem to the rehabilitation centre.

She said that enough essentials have been made available to 400 families and 6,000 kg of rice, 400 kg of Tur Dall, and 400 litres of palm oil packets are available.

Officials are asked to organizse medical camps. The minister said that sanitation programmes should be organised to keep the surroundings clean and ensure that there is no power interruption.

Kovvur RDO S Mallibabu, officials of various departments participated.