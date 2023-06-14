Live
- Rohit Sharma likely to lead team vs Windies but not certain to remain Test captain after tour
- Amit Shah to meet Rajamouli in his Telangana tour
- Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11: Expected price, design and specifications
- Modi's historic visit will solidify India-US ties: Blinken
- TIDCO colonies: Pending housing works will be completed soon says collector S Nagalakshmi
- AP EAPCET results 2023 to be released today, here is the link
- Siddipet: ‘Sale’ of day-old girl infant prevented, rescued
- CM KCR to lay foundation for extension of NIMS Hospital
- Telangana Govt. permits to increase ticket prices of ‘Adipurush;’ tickets will be available from Wednesday
- Lokesh concludes padayatra in YSR district
Goods train derailed on Anakapalli- Thadi route, train services disrupted
A goods train derailed on Anakapalli-Thadi route on Wednesday morning. As many as five bogies of the goods train derailed and the track was damaged.
A goods train derailed on Anakapalli-Thadi route on Wednesday morning. As many as five bogies of the goods train derailed and the track was damaged. Due to this, train services were interrupted on the Visakha-Vijayawada route with five trains are cancelled. Meanwhile, the Vande Bharat Express runs three hours late.
