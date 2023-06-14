  • Menu
Goods train derailed on Anakapalli- Thadi route, train services disrupted

A goods train derailed on Anakapalli-Thadi route on Wednesday morning. As many as five bogies of the goods train derailed and the track was damaged. Due to this, train services were interrupted on the Visakha-Vijayawada route with five trains are cancelled. Meanwhile, the Vande Bharat Express runs three hours late.

