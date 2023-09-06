  • Menu
Govt flayed for not releasing job calendar

North Andhra Graduates MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samiti and unemployed youth organising a rally in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samiti demands that notification should be issued for filling up Group-1 and Group-II posts

Visakhapatnam: Demanding the government to withdraw GO No. 98 released with notification for a few jobs and increase in Group II posts to 1,000 to fill vacancies, a massive rally was organised under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samiti here on Tuesday. Inaugurating the rally, North Andhra Graduates MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao said the YSRCP government failed to release the job calendar as promised.

He demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an explanation to the unemployed youth for failing to fulfill his promise.

The MLC mentioned that Group I and Group II posts should be increased and notification should be released and recruitment should take place within six months. He said during the TDP’s regime, the unemployed youth used to get notification every year.

The rally started from MVP Samatha College Circle and concluded at Alwardas Grounds.

JAC convenor Sidhu, co-convenor Pawan Kumar Yadav and unemployed youth participated in the programme.

