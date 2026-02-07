Govt focuses on developing Vizag across fronts: Mayor Peela

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao stated that the coalition government is working with a primary objective of developing Visakhapatnam along with other cities in the State.

On Friday, he along with Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and ward corporator Senapati Vasantha Shankar Rao laid foundation stone for the construction of BT roads, community halls, and CC roads in Pulagavanipalem, Naravavanipalem, Kummari Colony, Sramashakti Nagar, Chinnamusidivada Shantinagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Siddhartha Nagar, in Pendurthi. The works are being taken up by the GVMC at an estimated cost of Rs 5.85 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor mentioned that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government is continuously striving to facilitate basic infrastructure, welfare, urban development and recreation facilities to the people. He stated that foundation stones were laid for development works in Pendurthi constituency to provide necessary infrastructure to residents. He instructed the officials and contractors to take up the works without compromising on quality, expedite execution and complete them within the stipulated time.

Lauding the State government’s efforts, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu said that the development of Visakhapatnam city is possible under the coalition government and that funds are being allocated to develop all wards in Pendurthi constituency. He added that the NDA government is making consistent efforts to implement welfare programmes.

Pendurthi zonal commissioner H Shankarrao, GVMC executive engineer Dilip along with Vegi Divakar, Vegi Parameswara Rao, Killi Ramesh, Senapati Shekhar, Ayita Simhachalam, Datla Madhu, GVMC staff and others participated in the programme.