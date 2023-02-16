  • Menu
GTS 2023 draws leaders from across world

Global Tech Summit (GTS) 2023
Global Tech Summit (GTS) 2023

Global Tech Summit (GTS) 2023 commenced in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Visakhapatnam: Global Tech Summit (GTS) 2023 commenced in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana attended the conference as guests.

The two-day-long Global Tech Summit led by Srinubabu Gedela, CEO of Pulsus Group saw delegates from various countries attending the sessions and discussing various topics related to Pharma, IT, industry and other sectors.

The summit will conclude on Friday.

