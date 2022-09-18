Gudivada Amarnath vouches for decentralised development

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath informed that the state government filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's order declaring Amaravati as state capital. Speaking at a media conference here on Saturday, Amarnath said that the state government was committed to decentralisation, and in order to strengthen it, they filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.

Amarnath stated that the High Court decision has already been discussed in the Assembly. He mentioned that it is incorrect to say that the state government does not have the authority to change that law.

Recalling the injustice meted out to the state of Andhra Pradesh due to wrong decisions made by the previous government, Amarnath said, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aims to undo the injustice through decentralisation as it was the only way forward for the development of the state in all aspects.

Amarnath pointed out that Naidu's focus was only on one particular area and confined to 29 villages of Amaravati, But, he said, the Chief Minister aspires for equal development of all districts of the state. "And it is possible only through three-capital move. The state can march towards progress through the concept of distributed development alone," he reiterated.