Guntur: Special pujas performed to Goddess Sri Lakshmi Devi

Guntur : Special pujas were performed to Goddess Sri Lakshmi Devi on the occasion of the first Friday in the auspicious Sravana Masam.

Women wore new sarees and performed special pujas with the kumkum, flowers to Goddess Sri Lakshmidevi seeking her blessings to fulfil their desires. Similarly, special pujas were performed to Goddess Sri Lakshmidevi at all the temples.

Special pujas were performed to Goddess Sri Lakshmi Devi at Asta Lakshmi Temple at Arundalpet of Guntur city, at Brodipet, Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Brundavan Gardens, Poleramma temple at Chuttugunta, Swayam Sidda Kali Peetham at Pattabhipuram, Omkara Kshetra at Brodipet, Gorantla Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guntur city.

Temples were decorated colourfully and a large number of devotees visited the temples and sought the blessings of the Goddess Sri Lakshmidevi. They believe that with the blessings of the Goddess Sri Lakshmi Devi, they will solve their problems.