GVMC issues notices to YSRCP office in Visakhapatnam, seeks explanation in a week

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Saturday issued a notice declaring the construction work of the YSRCP office at Chinagadili Endada in Visakhapatnam district as illegal. This comes shortly after the demolition of the YSRCP office in Amaravati, also on allegations of illegal construction.

According to GVMC officials, it is illegal to operate an office without permission from the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) in the area under GVMC jurisdiction. The GVMC officials claim that the YSRCP office in question was allegedly constructed without the necessary permits and have given a week time for an explanation to be provided, failing which immediate action will be taken.

The controversy surrounding the construction of the YSRCP office arose after the change in government in the state. M. Sai Saran, who applied for the construction online, now faces scrutiny from the authorities. The Janasena party has also raised concerns about buildings being constructed without proper permits in Visakhapatnam district, leading to demands for their demolition.















