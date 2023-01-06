GVMC officials acquires govt. lands adjacent to GITAM University in Vizag, sets up fencing

The demolitions of the illegal constructions adjacent to the GITAM Medical College by Revenue officials in Visakhapatnam have created a stir in the city. The authorities who took control of the area at 4 am deployed forces and set up barricades to stop the traffic flow towards Rushikonda. They also acquired the open space located adjacent to the GITAM college by putting up an iron fence. It is alleged that the buildings have been built without permission and demolitions were carried out. Meanwhile, the management of GITAM University said that they do not have any information.

However, Bhimili RDO said that the 14 acres of government land adjacent to the college had been acquired earlier, and now only a fence has been erected. He said that the land in Rushikonda village in survey number 37 and 38 was taken over and was marked in the past and have put up a fence in the land to tot 14 acres including 5.25 acres acquired today. The RDO has clarified that they are not going into constructions.

It is known that the officials have tried to remove these structures in the past, however, the GITAM University management moved the court and got a stay.