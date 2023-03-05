GVMC receives two national awards

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) bagged two national awards from the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) for its efforts in water, renewable energy and power sectors.





The awards were given for optimum and efficient utilisation of water resources and with an aim of reducing waste in water and electricity consumption. It was achieved involving various government departments, local bodies, corporate bodies and eminent persons in non-conventional power generation like solar and wind power.

For the year 2022, the awards were announced on Friday for the organisations and government departments that performed best in their respective departments and achieved desired results. While Andhra Pradesh got four awards, of them, GVMC got two. An award was announced to GVMC for best practices in water resources.





As part of the 24/7 water supply project, water is being supplied to 25,000 houses in the GVMC and it is aimed to expand to 60,000 houses in future. Currently, the Municipal Corporation is saving 2.83 million litres per day by implementing a 24/7 water supply project and GVMC won an award in the category of best water consumption and supply. The GVMC also received an award for Water Resource Project in solid water management and treating sewage water for reuse through Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).





The awards were presented by Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh in Delhi. GVMC additional commissioner SS Varma, superintending engineer KVN Ravi received the awards. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner P Raja Babu expressed happiness over receiving two prestigious awards for GVMC and the efforts to excel would be continued.



