GVMC to take up development works worth Rs 30 cr

Highlights
They include Rs13.89 cr has been earmarked for works related to the engineering dept, Rs.6.17 cr for public health
Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation standing committee approved development works of Rs.20.06 crore here on Tuesday.
At the committee meeting chaired by GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, the members discussed 280 points as part of the agenda. Of them, the committee approved 224 points, while the rest has been postponed.
Among others, Rs.13.89 crore has been allocated for the works related to the engineering department, Rs.6.17 crore for public health.
Standing committee members Bommidi Ramana, PV Narasimham, N Nooka Ratnam, B Srinivasa Rao, S Rajasekhar, among others, took part.
GVMC chief health officer Naresh Kumar, secretary MVD Phani Ram, examiner of accounts Vasudeva Reddy along with others attended.
