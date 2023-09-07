GVMC’s green initiative on turning waste into wealth

Visakhapatnam: Under lining the need to minimise waste and to come up with innovative ideas to convert waste into wealth, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is promoting the concept of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ (RRR).

To practise it effectively, the corporation has embarked upon eight RRR centres across the city.

The objective is to start such centre in each zone that falls under the civic body purview. The supplies that were generally thrown away in our day-to-day life such as broken glass pieces, paper, metal, old tyres, batteries, clothes, electronic gadgets and even a pair of slippers will be collected at the RRR centre and then converted into an impressive product.

Already, the GVMC has installed several such recycled products in various places in the city. They include the seating arrangement at ‘Vizag Square’ at Dutt Island. Making use of 1,900-kg old tyres, the corporation developed ‘waste to wonder’ park at Lawson’s Bay.

Stressing on the need to convert waste into usable products, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma emphasises that the idea is to bring in change among people to look at converting waste into wealth with a new perspective.

Each RRR centre focuses on a theme. At Tagarapuvalasa in zone-I, the centre is designed as a book café. Here, old books are collected and kept for the use of the locals.

An attractive children play area has been developed at Yendada in zone-II where old toys are made available for the children to spend time with.

‘Your home garden’ at KRM Colony lays emphasis on segregating dry and wet waste and growing kitchen gardens.

At Jagadamba, a women’s restro café has been set up where the recycled products will be displayed at the venue. ‘Rethink waste up cycling’ at Jyothi Nagar is where training would be given in up cycling the waste products.

Up cycling of old and discarded clothes into cloth bags is the main area of focus at Gajuwaka centre.



