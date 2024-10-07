Harbour phase of ‘Malabar 2024’ to commence in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Maritime exercise ‘Malabar 2024’ is all set to be conducted from October 8 to 18 with the harbour phase in Visakhapatnam, followed by the sea phase.

Hosted by India, this year’s exercise will see participation from Australia, Japan and the United States of America.

The exercise will feature participation of various Indian naval platforms, including guided missile destroyers, multi-purpose frigates, submarines, fixed wing MR, fighter aircraft and helicopters.

While Australia will deploy HMAS Stuart, an Anzac Class Frigate with its MH-60R helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, the United States Navy will field the USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer with its integral helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft. Japan will join the exercise with JS Ariake, a Murasame-class destroyer. Special Forces from all the four nations will also be participating in the exercise.

‘Malabar 2024’ will focus on a broad range of activities designed to enhance cooperation and operational capabilities, including discussions on special operations, surface, air, and anti-submarine warfare through a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE). Complex maritime operations such as anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare and air defence exercises will be conducted at sea, with an emphasis on improving situational awareness in the maritime domain.

During the ensuing harbour phase, a distinguished visitors’ day is planned for October 9 wherein delegations from all the four nations would be hosted by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar.

The Exercise Malabar, which began in 1992 as a bilateral naval drill between the United States and Indian Navy, has evolved into a key multilateral event aimed at enhancing interoperability, fostering mutual understanding and addressing shared maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region.

Of all editions so far, ‘Malabar 2024’ is expected to be the most comprehensive version, incorporating complex operational scenarios.