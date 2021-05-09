He did not mind risking his life for his dad!

Visakhapatnam: At a time when social distancing and isolating oneself have become the norm, Kasireddy Vijaya Kumar did not step back to serve his father personally when he tested positive for Covid-19. Vijaya Kumar stayed with his 87-year-old father Kasireddy Ramulu Joseph in the hospital for a week only to realise later that he too contracted the virus. "When the symptoms cropped up, I got myself tested for the infection which showed positive as expected. I got admitted into KIMS Icon hospital. Initially, I was given a normal ward. Since my oxygen levels dropped, I was shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) a few days later," he recollects.



The 57-year-old civil engineer says that despite his father being tested positive for the virus, he could not leave him alone in the hospital. "I knew I was inviting risk but I had no other choice," he reasons. Today, he says, he feels glad that his father has completely recovered from the infection.

But his personal fight against the virus included a week-long struggle at the ICU. "I was there in the hospital for 18 days. General physician Ravi Khanna and pulmonologist Phanindra monitored me at periodical intervals. They gave me confidence by interacting with me throughout my stay in the hospital. Nurses too were of immense help, providing 24/7 assistance and their service is commendable," he explains.

Being a diabetic, he was glad that his meals were customised accordingly in the hospital and the platter was often laden with rotis instead of rice. Even after his complete recovery, almonds, cashew nuts, apricots, apples, oranges and a little bit of chicken or mutton has become a part of his daily diet. With his daughter settled in Germany and son in Taiwan, Vijaya Kumar says that he did not lose confidence while he was undergoing treatment. "Our confidence is our weapon to win over Covid-19. Come what may, we should never lose hope," asserts the Covid survivor. After getting discharged from the hospital on April 28, the Covid warrior says that his family's support and doctors' attention made him recover from the infection.