Heavy demand for ash gourds on account of Amavasya on Sunday

Visakhapatnam: For a majority of non-vegetarians, Sundays are meant to treat themselves to meat-laden dishes.

But surprisingly, many were seen queuing up before stalls that sell ash gourd. However, the ash gourd brought home was not meant to be included in the menu but to ward off the evil eye.

As Sunday coincided with Amavasya (new moon), many believe that tying an ash gourd in front of their house would absorb negative energy. Hence the demand for the vegetable increased manifold on August 4.

It was a mini festival for the roadside vendors as they could strike a deal with consumers. On weekdays, the cost of an ash gourd varies anywhere from Rs 80 to Rs 100. But it was sold at Rs 200 per piece on Sunday at various stalls.

Counters at Rythu Bazaars witnessed heavy rush from the early hours of the day. By 11 am, the stocks at Rythu Bazaars and at roadside vegetable shops were exhausted of ash gourds.

Keeping the abnormal demand in view, some of the retailers ensured that their shops were stocked up again with ash gourds by noon. Catering to the huge demand, some of the vendors sold ash gourds by plying auto-rickshaws.

“By the time I visited Rythu Bazaar at Marripalem, the stock was already depleted. Even vegetable shops ran out of stock. However, I spotted an auto-rickshaw carrying ash gourds. As consumers ran after it, I managed to get home one ash gourd finally,” shares BS Rao, an entrepreneur.

A number of reels on social media platforms are being circulated about the significance of tying an ash gourd in a red cloth in front of the house. This is another possible reason for an increased awareness among people about the importance of incorporating ash gourd to ward off the negative energy.

Also, ash gourd is considered one of the most ‘pranic’ vegetables that contains high energy.