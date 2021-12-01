Heavy vehicles to stay off NAD flyover for a while

Visakhapatnam: For a while, NAD flyover will be sans heavy vehicular traffic. Unlike the usual days, the busiest flyover will keep the heavy vehicles off its arms for a few days.



Traffic police have imposed a ban on the movement of heavy vehicular traffic along the route as the authorities have decided to undertake repair work at Kakani Nagar bridge.

Owing to which, heavy vehicles are not allowed as a part of the 'Surakshitha Prayanam' (safe journey) initiative.

Thousands of heavy vehicles regularly transport goods from a number of micro, mini and heavy industries in and around the city.

The vehicles carrying raw materials are supposed to reach various industries across the district and products that are transported to other districts and states have to cross the NAD junction to reach their destination. From 10 pm to 6 am scores of heavy vehicles ply over the NAD flyover on a daily basis.

Prior to the construction of this flyover, there used to be a constant traffic bottleneck at NAD junction. Keeping this in view, the authorities concerned took up the construction of the rotary mode flyover at the junction.

Owing to its age, a bridge located at Kakani Nagar, adjacent to the NAD flyover, became weak. Hence, the authorities decided to take up the repair works at the spot.

As a result, goods and heavy vehicles which need not enter the city are diverted to Anandapuram, Anakapalle and Pendurthi route. "However, since some industries are located in the city, vehicles used for transport will be allowed through the NAD route. Rest all will be diverted," said Ch Adinarayana, ADCP (Traffic).

Meanwhile, the cops urged the public and transport vehicle drivers to divert the route and reach their destination via other routes to avoid any untoward incident.

Heavy vehicles travelling from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram to Vijayawada will have to go via Anandapuram and Pendurthi because of the traffic diversion.

Similarly, heavy vehicles travelling from Yelamanchali to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram will have to take diversion towards Anakapalle, Sabbavaram and Pendurthi.

Though heavy vehicles will not be allowed until the repair works get finished, other (non-heavy) vehicles continue to use the flyover.