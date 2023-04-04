HMS Tamar concludes her Vizag visit

Visakhapatnam: Royal Navy warship HMS Tamar, an offshore patrol vessel, concludes her visit to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

As a part of the endeavour, professional and social interactions, sports fixtures and cross-deck visits were scheduled with personnel of ENC during the ship's stay at Visakhapatnam.

Lt Cdr Matthew Millyard, Officiating Commanding Officer, HMS Tamar along with Captain Ian Lynn, Naval Advisor, British High Commission New Delhi called on Rear Admiral Manish Sharma, Chief Staff Officer (Operations) Eastern Naval Command and held discussions on issues of mutual interest.

A maritime partnership exercise was scheduled with ships of the Eastern Fleet to enhance interoperability on the departure of the ship from Visakhapatnam