House pattas to 2.53 lakh beneficiaries soon: Minister Kannababu

Visakhapatnam: Agriculture and district in-charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu said the government will work towards integrated development of the state and decentralised administration is a step towards it.

Speaking at the State Formation Day celebrations held at Collector's office here on Sunday, the Minister said Andhra Pradesh was formed as the first linguistic state in the country.

Further, he mentioned that Rs 14,000 crore light metro and Rs 7,000 crore modern tram projects were coming up in the port city.

He added the state government was providing several welfare schemes such as YSR Rythu Bharosa, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Amma Vodi for the eligible beneficiaries. The Minister explained that all steps were taken to distribute housing pattas to 2.53 lakh eligible beneficiaries in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said Visakhapatnam has earned international recognition. Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Y Lakshmi Prasad, MPs B V Satyavathi and M V V Satyanarayana, MLAs, District Collector V Vinay Chand, City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha and Rural SP B Krishna Rao participated in the State Formation Day celebrations.