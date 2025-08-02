Live
Hygiene maintenance lags in restaurants
Visakhapatnam: From storing processed food for a long period to using harmful colouring agents and maintaining unhygienic kitchens were some of the issues identified by the officials from the Food Safety and Legal Metrology officials when they went for a surprise inspection in various hotels across the city on Friday.
Food Safety State Joint Director Poorna Chandra Rao and his staff conducted an inspection at Alpha Hotel in Jagadamba junction. They found processed food stored in the refrigerator. Similarly, they noticed that coloring agents were being used extensively while cooking.
After the inspection, Poorna Chandra Rao mentioned that hygiene was not being maintained in the restaurant kitchens and it was informed to the management. 20 Food safety officers and 20 legal metrology officers participated in the inspections. The officials made it clear that the checks are an ongoing exercise and will continue periodically. They informed that action will be taken against those who are not in compliance with the food safety rules. Poorna Chandra Rao said that the food samples will be sent to the lab for testing and cases will be registered after the results.