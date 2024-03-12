IAS officer trainees visit VPA

  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: As a part of Bharat Darshan, 16 conferred IAS officers visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Monday.

Deputy Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority Durgesh Kumar Dubey interacted with the visitors.

Giving a digital presentation, the Deputy Chairperson briefed about the port’s infrastructure facilities available, investment, methods of cargo handling operations, export/import profile, modernization, mechanisation, green initiatives like covered storage facilities, solar power, sewage treatment plant for internal and industrial purpose and smart port initiatives. The IAS officers’ team interacted with the port officials along with the HoDs and senior officers.

