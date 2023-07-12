Implement promises made to Anganwadi workers, demands TDP

Anakapalli: Promises made by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to Anganwadi workers should be implemented, demanded Anakapalli constituency TDP in-charge and former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana.

Extending his support to the 36-hour-long Anganwadi workers’ Maha Dharna held at the District Collector’s office here on Tuesday, he said that the YSRCP government should abandon the idea of handing over Anganwadi centres to charitable trusts.

The former MLA mentioned that Anganwadi workers have been demanding immediate fulfillment of justified demands like promotions, implementation of Amma Vodi, immediate payment of TA bills pending since 2017, implementation of insurance, salary as per the seniority, among others.

Further, Govinda Satyanarayana alleged that filing false cases against the Anganwadi workers has become a habit for the YSRCP government, and the ruling party should focus on resolving their issues pending for a long time. TDP leaders Malla Surendra, Konatala Ratna Kumari, Kasi Naidu, Karri Bobby and other activists participated in the programme.