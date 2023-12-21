In Srikakulam constituency, TDP’s Suryanarayana records 4-time win

Srikakulam : A total of 15 noted leaders served as MLAs for Srikakulam district headquarters’ Assembly constituency since 1952 to 2019. Killi Appala Naidu was elected as MLA with 2,669 votes’ majority in 1952 elections, as the first legislator from the constituency. At that time, he contested and own on Krishikar Lok Party (KLP) defeating Congress candidate Tammineni Papa Rao.

During 1955 elections, independent candidate Pasagada SuryaNarayana was elected with 2,386 votes’ majority by defeating another independent candidate, Gondu SurayyaNaidu. In 1962 elections Congress candidate Andhavarapu Tavitayya won with 1,668 votes majority by defeating independent candidate Pasagada Suryanarayana.

Swathantra Party candidate Tangi Satyannarayana won in 1967 with 9,488 votes majority by defeating Congress candidate Andhavarapu Tavitayya.

Independent candidate Challa Laxmi Narayana won with 2,683 votes majority in 1972 defeating Congress candidate Tangi Satyannarayana.

In 1978 Janatha Party candidate Challa Laxminarayana won with 7,087 votes majority defeating Congress candidate Tirpurana Raghava Dasu.

TDP candidate Tangi Satyannarayana trounced Congress candidate Chigilipalli Syamala Rao with a margin of 87,279 votes in 1983 in NT Rama Rao wave. In 1985, TDP candidate, Gunda Appala Suryanarayana won with 38,957 votes majority defeating Congress candidate Mylapalli Narasayya.

TDP candidate Gunda Appala Suryanarayana won in1989 with 5,711 votes majority against Congress candidate Vandana Seshagiri Rao.

TDP candidate Gunda Appala Suryanarayana won with 31,573 votes in 1994 majority trouncing Congress candidate Andhavarapu Varaha Narasimham. In 1999, TDP candidate, Gunda Appala Suryanarayana won with 11,163 votes margin by defeating Congress candidate Challa Ravi Kumar. Here Gunda Appala Suryanarayana won as Srikakulam MLA with TDP ticket consecutively four times defeating Congress candidates.

In 2004, Congress candidate, Dharmana Prasada Rao won with 10,941 votes majority by defeating TDP candidate, Gunda Appala Suryanarayana. Congress candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao won with 4,172 votes majority defeating TDP candidate Gunda Appala Suryanarayana in 2009.

In 2014 TDP candidate Gunda Laxmidevi won with 24,131 votes majority by defeating YSRCP candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao.

In 2019, YSRCP candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao won with 4,409 votes majority defeating TDP candidate Gunda Laxmidevi. Here Dharmana Prasada Rao was elected as MLA for three times and served as minister for three times.