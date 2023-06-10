IN undertakes twin carrier CBG ops in Arabian Sea

  • Menu
Indian Navy undertakes twin-carrier Carrier Battle Groups (CBG) operations with more than 35 aircraft in Arabian Sea.

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy undertakes twin-carrier Carrier Battle Groups (CBG) operations with more than 35 aircraft in Arabian Sea.

The seamless operational integration of INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant as well as a fleet ships and submarines is a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power.

The spectacular display of multi-carrier operations and coordinated deployment of more than 35 aircraft showcases the nation's formidable maritime capabilities.


