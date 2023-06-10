Live
- Picture of traffic signal melted in Vijayawada seems to be untrue
- Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts on June 10: Deals on iPhone 13, Poco X5 and more
- Shakambari Utsavalu will begin on July 1st at the Durga Temple
- Fire breaks out in Khammam Agricultural Market
- TS Haritotsava from June 19
- IN undertakes twin carrier CBG ops in Arabian Sea
- Amit Shah to Visit Tamil Nadu on Sunday
- Bonalu festival showcases Telangana's rich culture: Minister
- BJP state vice president appeals to authorities to put off school reopening date
- Telangana: Women beat up fake Swami in Thorrur
IN undertakes twin carrier CBG ops in Arabian Sea
Highlights
Indian Navy undertakes twin-carrier Carrier Battle Groups (CBG) operations with more than 35 aircraft in Arabian Sea.
Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy undertakes twin-carrier Carrier Battle Groups (CBG) operations with more than 35 aircraft in Arabian Sea.
The seamless operational integration of INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant as well as a fleet ships and submarines is a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power.
The spectacular display of multi-carrier operations and coordinated deployment of more than 35 aircraft showcases the nation's formidable maritime capabilities.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS