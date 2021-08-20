Incessant rain inundates low-lying areas in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam, under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and adjoining areas, has been witnessing continuous rainfall since last night. A number of low-lying areas like Sheela Nagar, Convent junction, Gnanapuram, Pendurthi and other neighbourhoods were inundated due to continuous rainfall. Raincoats and umbrellas kept unused for a while were taken out before stepping out of the house. Traffic was blocked at busy junctions such as Jagadamba junction, Maddilapalem, Gopalapatnam, NAD junction, Old Gajuwaka, Poorna Market, Venkojipalem, Kancharapalem among other places.

While several parts of the city witnessed drizzle since Thursday midnight, rains lashed in rural areas, throwing life out of gear for the tribals.



