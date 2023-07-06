Indian Navy officer stands at 5th in Ironman Triathlon, Kazakhstan

Live
Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy congratulated Lt Cdr Ujjwal Choudhary from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam for finishing ‘Ironman Triathlon’ at the fifth position in his age group with a finishing time of 11 hours, 4 minutes conducted recently in Kazakhstan.
The race included 3.8-km of swimming, 180-km of cycling and 42.2-km of running. While there were a total of about 400 participants from across the globe, the officer was the fastest Indian athlete to complete the race out of a participation of around 50 Indians.
He is also qualified for the world championship to be scheduled in France.
