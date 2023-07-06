  • Menu
Indian Navy officer stands at 5th in Ironman Triathlon, Kazakhstan

Lt Cdr Ujjwal Choudhary after finishing ‘Ironman Triathlon’ at the fifth position in his age group conducted recently in Kazakhstan
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy congratulated Lt Cdr Ujjwal Choudhary from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam for finishing ‘Ironman Triathlon’ at the fifth position in his age group with a finishing time of 11 hours, 4 minutes conducted recently in Kazakhstan.

The race included 3.8-km of swimming, 180-km of cycling and 42.2-km of running. While there were a total of about 400 participants from across the globe, the officer was the fastest Indian athlete to complete the race out of a participation of around 50 Indians.

He is also qualified for the world championship to be scheduled in France.

