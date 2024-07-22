Industrial corridors will come up at Madugula & Chodavaram: Ramesh

Anakapalli: With an aim to provide employment opportunities to the youth and unemployed and fulfill the promises made during the general elections campaign, industrial clusters are going to be set up in Madugula and Chodavaram constituencies, informed Anakapalli MP C M Ramesh.

Speaking to the media after holding a meeting with BJP workers, C M Ramesh said that about 5,000 acres of land is required for the cluster. The MP mentioned that soon he would discuss with the State Assembly Speaker, Home Minister and local MLAs about the development programmes to be undertaken in the district with the support of the Central and State governments.

The MP mentioned that the construction work of a six-lane national highway from Anakapalli to Rajamahendravaram will be undertaken. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has agreed to construct underpass and overpass ways at required places along the stretch. The MP said soon tenders would be invited and works would be commenced. He assured that the national highway passing from Anakapalli to Lankelapalem will also be developed.

Further, Ramesh informed that he instructed the officials concerned to prepare a plan for flyover constructions along with a metro from Anakapalli to Bheemunipatnam and Bhogapuram. He said that funds have been sanctioned for the works of Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar road.

Representatives of BPCL Petrochemical have come forward to set up an industry in the district, the MP said. At least 5,000 to 6,000 acres of land is needed in the coastal areas, he added

A decision would be taken after discussing with the District Collector about land acquisition in the vicinity of Elamanchili, Anakapalli and Payakaraopeta, the MP mentioned. He also said that a decision would be taken after discussion with the farmers and local public representatives to convert the closed sugarcane factories into ethanol industries.

Speaking about the drinking water facility, the MP informed that mineral water plants in 1,500 villages in the district would be facilitated. C M Ramesh said that the main objective is to provide safe drinking water to all villages in the district.

He said that CSR funds from GAIL, NTPC and Hinduja will be mobilised and mineral water plants will be sanctioned for a majority of villages across the district.

BJP State secretary K Surendra Mohan, TDP district president B Tathaiah babu, former TDP MLC Buddha Naga Jagadeesh and leaders Nageswara Rao and Srirama Murthy were

present.