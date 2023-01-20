InfinITy Vizag Summit' gets inaugurated in city

The two-day Andhra Pradesh's flagship IT/ITeS summit 'InfinITy Vizag' was inaugurated in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Initiated by the IT Association of AP (ITAAP) in collaboration with the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, AP Innovation Society and Software Technology Parks of India, the event includes tech leaders taking part in the summit from different places.



Participating as chief guest, Secretary for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Alkesh Kumar Sharma said that India was shining in the world. "This decade is termed as India's decade. The country's technology drivers, its new tech leaders and human resources would drive the next decade of the country. India's future is dependent on public digital platforms, technology as mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he mentioned.

Delivering his address at the summit, Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, who attended the event as guest of honour, pointed out that IT is not existent in the state of Andhra Pradesh. "When we try to place facts as they are and what is the path ahead we need to traverse to achieve our goal to see Andhra Pradesh emerging as an IT leader," GVL said, adding that AP is not what it was in 2014.

Earlier, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar gave a video address. The two-day event will conclude on Saturday.