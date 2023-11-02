Innovation Hub to come up in Parvathipuram

Parvathipuram : NITI Aayog has appreciated the proposal for setting up Innovation Hub, a centre for experiential learning, by Parvathipuram Manyam district administration. Earlier, NITI Aayog praised the execution of work in infrastructure field and also for establishing mobile towers in interior areas in the district.

Collector Nishant Kumar informed that an innovation hub is going to be established in this district as the NITI Aayog’s externally-aided project. Dr B V R Subrahmanyam, chief executive officer of NITI Aayog conducted video conference with district collectors of aspirational districts on Wednesday.

Under the aspirational districts programme, NITI Aayog has sanctioned Rs 3 crore as incentive to the Manyam district and sought proposals. The Manyam district administration prepared a proposal to establish Innovation Hub at Parvathipuram.

During the video conference, the collector explained that the centre for experiential learning was proposed to encourage students in experiential learning by adopting hands-on experience, to develop skills such as observation, recording data, making decisions and solving problems, to achieve quality education and the students to pursue higher studies in science and technology field.

He said that the project includes opportunity to acquire skills and knowledge through first-hand experience and conceptual understanding.

District collector informed that 2,21,917 students of Classes 9 to 12 are going to benefit from the project who are under below poverty line. He also informed that Master Trainers were identified from JNTU, Andhra University, etc., The project will be set up on the premises of the Parvathipuram Government Junior College. Biology, Physics, Astronomy and Chemistry labs are proposed with working models, he said.