INS Nilgiri joins ENC, makes city of destiny her home port
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: INS Nilgiri, first of the indigenously built Project 17A stealth frigates, arrived in Visakhapatnam. She joins the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and would be an integral part of the Eastern Sword-Sunrise Fleet.
Built in Mumbai, INS Nilgiri now makes the city of destiny her home port. This state of the art warship is driven by her motto 'Adrish Yabalam, Ajeya Shauryam'.
The ship was welcomed to Visakhapatnam in a traditional manner.
The silhouettes of INS Nilgiri, and other ships of her class that would soon follow, are going to be a common sight on the eastern seaboard, enhancing the might of the Indian Navy.
