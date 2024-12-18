INS Nirdeshak to cement India’s reputation as trustworthy partner in IOR

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy’s state-of-the-art hydrographic survey vessel, INS Nirdeshak, to be commissioned on December 18 (Wednesday), will revolutionise hydrographic collaboration and maritime engagement with neighbouring nations.

Demonstrating India’s burgeoning maritime strength and unwavering dedication to regional associations, INS Nirdeshak would not just enhance the national survey fleet but also cement India’s reputation as a trustworthy partner in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The extended long-endurance capabilities of INS Nirdeshak enhances its operational reach, enabling the vessel to access and operate in strategic and far reaches of the Indian Ocean Region and remote waters surrounding the Maldives, Seychelles, etc., thereby meeting the hydrographic needs of these island nations.

Hydrographic surveys are vital for enhancing maritime safety by identifying navigational hazards, updating nautical charts and supporting the global shipping industry. By providing these services to regional states, India reinforces its role as a preferred maritime partner. Many developing coastal nations lack necessary resources or expertise for hydrographic mapping and INS Nirdeshak will help bridge the technology void of IOR littorals by conducting foreign cooperation surveys and delivering accurate charts and data, essential for economic growth and national development.

The vessel’s surveys will support sustainable fisheries, offshore energy development, and climate change impact assessments which are critical for the well-being of regional communities.

Outfitted with cutting-edge hydrographic survey technologies, including Multi-Beam Echo Sounder (MBES), an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and advanced communication systems, INS Nirdeshak facilitates seamless communication with allied nations. These sophisticated capabilities position INS Nirdeshak as a key asset for furnishing substantially improved and augmented hydrographic data, characterised by superior precision, enhanced resolution, standardisation and quality assurance meeting the rigorous benchmarks and standards of IHO thereby contributing to global maritime safety and cooperative regional engagement.

The commissioning of INS Nirdeshak will strengthen India’s hydrographic collaboration within Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and BIMSTEC. Additionally, regular joint hydrographic missions and training programs will enhance interoperability and trust among regional navies. INS Nirdeshak can also be utilised to train personnel from neighbouring countries in hydrographic surveying, fostering self-reliance and technical expertise. Additionally, the ship’s advanced systems and capability to function as a Hospital Ship, enable it to assist in post-disaster recovery efforts, such as underwater debris removal and the restoration of navigation channels, promoting India’s commitment to humanitarian aid. As an indigenous achievement of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, INS Nirdeshak highlights India’s technological prowess and serves as a diplomatic tool to project soft power in the region.

The commissioning of INS Nirdeshak marks a significant milestone in India’s maritime journey. By enhancing hydrographic capabilities and facilitating collaborative survey missions, the vessel will promote a rule-based maritime order, economic stability and sustainable development amongst the regional countries. In the years ahead, INS Nirdeshak will not only protect India’s maritime interests but also strengthen its alliances with regional nations, fostering a legacy of cooperation, trust, and shared prosperity.