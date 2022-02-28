'INS Visakhapatnam, submarine INS Vela exhibit indigenous prowess'

Visakhapatnam: The recently-commissioned INS Visakhapatnam, indigenously-developed class stealth guided-missile destroyer, takes a place of pride in the league of new generation fleet of Indian Navy's warships, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

In his address during the MILAN-2022, the Chief Minister said, "With its distinct features, the warship is now closer to the people of Visakhapatnam and the State. The design of the ship's crest depicts the 'leaping blackbuck' against the backdrop of Dophin's lighthouse atop Dolphin Nose, one of the best known landmarks of the City of Destiny," the Chief Minister mentioned.

Further, the Chief Minister stated that INS Vela, the recently-commissioned submarine, enhances the prowess in indigenous capabilities of building submarines. "It is a unique opportunity to host the international event in the City of Destiny that drew delegations from across 39 countries who took part in various operational demonstrations and parade. With INS Visakhapatnam and INS Vela adding to the fleet, the Indian Navy's might opened a new chapter altogether," the Chief Minister added.

With global events such as MILAN, the Chief Minister observed that it would aid in boosting the confidence level among people, taking the strength of the defence several notches higher.

A fleet of hawks, phantoms, MiG-29K, Chetak helicopters and Dorniers glided in the air, while some took part in the fly past to exhibit multiple formations.

Carrying out a low-level tactical maneuvering at a speed of 400-knot, search and rescue operations through Gemini boats, the operational demonstrations at RK Beach enthralled the viewers who occupied the enclosures to the brim.

In another feat, a team of skydivers flew down from 25,000-ft, while one of them presented a memento to the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Y S Bharathi, visited INS Visakhapatnam and INS Vela. In the presence of the dignitaries, INS Visakhapatnam was dedicated to the people of City of Destiny.

Holding the flags high, the marching contingents from various countries took part in the colourful Operational City Parade, showcasing the spirit of unity in diversity.

Beach Road wore a festive look as cultural programmes reflected India's heritage and culture. The presentations included a kaleidoscope of nine emotions (Navarasa) through a dance performance, presentation of Kuchipudi, Dhimsa, 'chakka bhajana, 'Ammavari Veshalu', 'kolattam' and 'tappategullu'.

Amid foot-tapping military beats, the contingents from various countries showcased their might, including Vietnam and USA. Meanwhile, contingents from Sri Lanka showcased their tradition and culture.

Of the 39 contingents, 13 were from friendly foreign nations and the rest from the Indian Navy.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Naval Commando Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, among others were present.

Among others, Ministers, District Collector, GVMC Commissioner, MPs, MLCs and MLAs attended.