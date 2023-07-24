Live
Inter Hotels Cricket Tournament -2023
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: MLC Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav launched an Inter Hotels Cricket Tournament at Waltair Railway grounds here on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLC mentioned that sports are essential for mental and physical fitness. He said despite being constantly busy with day to day tasks, every individual should spend time for exercise.
Participating in sports activities on a daily basis along with following healthy food habits help people maintain their health, he mentioned.
Surya Kala Gas Agency representatives Srinivas Reddy, Karthik, Sandeep Reddy, Prashant and organisers participated in the programme.
