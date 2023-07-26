It's a celebration time for cricket enthusiasts

Visakhapatnam: Cricket enthusiasts can mark their calendar as they will get a chance to watch their favourite teams from India, England and Australia play cricket live in Visakhapatnam in a few months from now.

Dr. YSR Andhra Cricket Association Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (ACA VDCA) Cricket Stadium will host prestigious matches in the months of November and again in February next.

From a T-20 International Match between India and Australia on November 23 to a test match between India and England scheduled in 2024 from February 2 to 6, the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium at PM Palem to witness a beehive of activity in the months to come.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule and match venues for the Australia and England tours that commence in the country from September this year to March next year. Australia will play three ODIs and five T-20s against India. Mohali, Indore and Rajkot will be the venues for the three ODI series, starting from September 22.

The first T-20 match of the five T-20 series is allotted to Visakhapatnam on November 23. The rest of the four matches will be played in Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad.

The England team, which will tour India in January next, will play five test matches. The BCCI has finalised the venue for the first Test match from January 25 to 29 in Hyderabad and the second Test match from February 2 to 6 at the ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

So far, three T-20 matches were held at ACA VDCA Stadium.

Australia won by three wickets against India on February 24, 2019. Meanwhile, both the teams will face each other again in the T-20 match on November 23.

While ACA VDCA Stadium got Test cricket status, the first Test match was held in November 2019 between India and England. Back then, India won the match by a huge margin of 246 runs.

India and England will play for the second time in the same stadium on February 2 next year. India will play a T-20 match against Australia and a Test match against England for the second time in Visakhapatnam.

Sharing details of the matches, ACA secretary SR Gopinath Reddy, says, "The BCCI allotted prestigious matches to ACA to host in Visakhapatnam. With the ACA organising the matches in a hassle-free manner earlier, the present matches have been allotted to it. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah assured that those who missed the World Cup games this year have been given top priority."