It's a pleasure to read The Hans

I have been an avid reader of The Hans India (THI) since its first issue. A decade ago, I was on a pilgrimage to the holy city of Tirupati. I saw THI with a newspaper vendor and I picked up the paper. If I have to describe the paper in a single word, The Hans India is the 'best' and it is a pleasure to go through the content daily.

Be it the bold headlines or the in-depth coverage of news items or human-interest stories or the photography section, the newspaper indeed touches diverse topics that a reader would look forward to going through on a regular basis. Over the years, The Hans India has become an integral part of my life now.

I am glad that I got the THI edition in my native place Visakhapatnam. As a lawyer, I enjoy going through the editorials every day for the depth of the knowledge. I always feel that the paper would do further well if it focuses more on business news and the stock market. Features on insurance policies, stock market tips and health will benefit the larger section of the readers. I wish THI many such milestones in the future.

Kuppili Muralidhar, Senior Advocate & President, Forum of Legal Professionals, Visakhapatnam