Jagan aims to empower women: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was setting an example by empowering women and helping them realise their dreams through implementation of various welfare schemes.

Taking part in the distribution of cheques issued as a part of the second phase of the YSR Aasara scheme in Bheemunipatnam constituency, the minister stressed on utilising the platform as the Chief Minister aims to uplift the poor. Even in times of the coronavirus pandemic, the minister said, the Chief Minister was reaching out to the needy through initiating welfare schemes in just two and a half years of coming to the power. The minister gave away cheques to the beneficiaries on the occasion. He said women need to be empowered financially. However, he pointed out that the previous government was fit for nothing but to criticise the ruling party.

Later, the minister took part in performing 'palabhishekam' to the image of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with the DWCRA women.

Bheemunipatnam constituency in-charge M Mahesh, first ward corporator A Padmavathi Rama Naidu, fourth ward corporator D Yedukondalu, among others participated.