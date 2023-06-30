Jagan is a package master himself: JSP

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tatarao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is criticising JSP chief Pawan Kalyan constantly fearing defeat in the next elections.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, he said he was surprised to see the CM talking about Pawan’s marriages and making remarks before the school children assembled as part of Amma Vodi scheme.

The PAC member said the YSRCP government failed in all fields and the state has become debt ridden due to incompetent governance.

Further, Tatarao stated that the YSRCP points out that, Pawan was a package star. He alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the real package master.

The PAC member clarified that the 11 percent of government’s share worth Rs 1,800 crore in Gangavaram port was sold to Adani Group for only Rs 490 crore by taking a package of Rs 1,100 crore. The JSP leader said the state was deprived of the capital city but the YSRCP leaders succeeded in making real estate business in Visakhapatnam, destroying the future of the state. He said that AP gained the number one position only in cultivation and transportation of ganja.