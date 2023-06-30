Live
- Jains observe ‘Ayambil’ to atone for animal slaughter on Bakrid
- Eid-ul-Adha celebrations hit a high note across city
- ‘Mem Famous’ available in OTT from today
- In death Ravi lit up the lives of four people by donating organs
- State BC Commission urge instant action on Rohini Commission Report
- Hyderabad Metro Corridor II train to run with 30-min delay
- VHP warns TSPSC not to hurt sentiments of Hindus
- Nine years of BRS rule was just a trial: KTR
- Home kitchens turn too hot as green chilli prices surge
- Jaago Voter…Choose Your Leader: Aspirants line up for BRS, BJP tickets
Jagan is a package master himself: JSP
Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tatarao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is criticising JSP chief Pawan Kalyan constantly fearing defeat in the next elections.
Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tatarao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is criticising JSP chief Pawan Kalyan constantly fearing defeat in the next elections.
Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, he said he was surprised to see the CM talking about Pawan’s marriages and making remarks before the school children assembled as part of Amma Vodi scheme.
The PAC member said the YSRCP government failed in all fields and the state has become debt ridden due to incompetent governance.
Further, Tatarao stated that the YSRCP points out that, Pawan was a package star. He alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the real package master.
The PAC member clarified that the 11 percent of government’s share worth Rs 1,800 crore in Gangavaram port was sold to Adani Group for only Rs 490 crore by taking a package of Rs 1,100 crore. The JSP leader said the state was deprived of the capital city but the YSRCP leaders succeeded in making real estate business in Visakhapatnam, destroying the future of the state. He said that AP gained the number one position only in cultivation and transportation of ganja.