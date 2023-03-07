'Jan Bhagidar' contests to highlight G20 Presidency

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam to don a festival atmosphere as the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is preparing to host a line of events next. With the Andhra Pradesh government pulling out all stops to make the G20 Working Group Committee Meeting a grand success in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29, a number of events will be featured to build awareness about the G20 Presidency.

Under the banner of 'Jan Bhagidar', the GVMC is going to organise marathon, cyclothon, carnivals, national-level seminars, mock G20 drill and several competitions related to G20. "From students to senior citizens, such events will involve all age groups and various sections of people. Apart from exuding a festive mood in the city, the idea is also to create awareness about G20 Presidency among people and involve them in the celebrations," shares P Raja Babu, Municipal Commissioner, with Hans India.



Besides taking extensive beautification works, a dedicated dais 'Vizag got talent' has been facilitated at RK Beach by the corporation to showcase the talent of the locals. Artistes from various art forms can register their names and present their talent at the platform.





At a place where scores of tourists and visitors frequent on a daily basis, the dais at RK Beach would set the right tone for the artistes to exhibit their talent in various art forms. Art performances would be staged daily from 7 pm to 9 pm at RK Beach. The corporation has readied the platform with the suggestion made by Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth.





After the successful completion of Global Investors' Summit 2023 that witnessed an army of elite participation, the corporation officials have now shifted their focus on the hassle-free execution of G20 Presidency.











