Jana Sena leaders hail Pawan’s decision on alliance

Visakhapatnam: Keeping people’s struggle in view, former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu said Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has taken the right decision in announcing alliance with TDP.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the former MlA who recently joined Jana Sena, questioned whether the YSRCP leaders have the guts to visit constituencies by criticising and abusing Pawan Kalyan.

The former MLA pointed out that the ruling party is not allowing the Opposition to protest for their rights.

Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tatarao said the JSP and TDP’s sole objective is to dethrone Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy from power.

Sharing details, Tatarao said the future of the state is more important to Pawan Kalyan than the allotment of seats between the two parties.

The PAC member opined that BJP is a national party and decision on alliance should be taken at the national level.