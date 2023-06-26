Job fair in Nidadavolu tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Skill Development Officer M Kondala Rao said that under the auspices of the State Skill Development Corporation, a job fair will be organised on Tuesday to provide job opportunities to the unemployed in the East Godavari district.

He said that TCL, Calib HR, Muthoot Finance, and Navata Transport companies will participate in the job fair organised at the SVRK Government Degree College in Nidadavolu and select the candidates. There are about 100 job opportunities in 4 companies. Candidates with any degree, PG, or MBA, Inter, ITI, and Tenth qualification are eligible to apply. Candidates in the age group of 19-30 years can attend this job fair. He said that the salary for those jobs is from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. Interested and eligible candidates should first register with their details at http://tinyurl.com/egmjb3. Applicants should come to SVRK Degree College at 10 am on Tuesday with Xerox copies of all qualifications and other certificates like Aadhar and PAN.