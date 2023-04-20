KA Paul announces to take legal battle to save VSP

Visakhapatnam: Evangelist and founder president of Praja Shanti Party KA Paul said Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) should not be privatised at any cost and he would take a legal route to fight against the Union government's decision.

Addressing the media along with CBI former joint director VV Lakshminarayana here on Wednesday, he said he had given a letter in writing evincing interest to buy the VSP by paying double the amount.

Sharing his attachment towards his native place Visakhapatnam, Paul stated that he has a responsibility to protect the VSP. Paul said that Tesla chief Elon Musk would be coming to Hyderabad next month and has also agreed to donate part of the funds to protect the plant.

Further, the Praja Shanti Party founder president said he has learned that 99 per cent of the privatisation process of the VSP has already been completed.

Both Union and state governments played with the sentiments of the Telugu people, Paul alleged. He mentioned that he has already requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the privatisation of the plant.

Paul pointed out that even with 22 MPs, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could not do much to save the VSP.

Speaking on the occasion, VV Lakshminarayana stated that justice should be done to 8,000 displaced families who sacrificed their lands to establish the VSP and members of the fourth generation of the displaced families continue their fight. He clarified that the VSP should remain as a public sector unit and clarified that his fight against privatisation of the VSP would continue. "Those who come together for the Ukku stir will be encouraged to achieve the common goal," he stated.