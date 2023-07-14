Kadapa: ‘BJP likely to have alliance with TDP’

Kadapa (YSR district) : Former minister and BJP vice-president C Adinarayana Reddy on Thursday hinted at his party having an electoral alliance with the TDP in 2024 elections. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the BJP leader mentioned that during his recent visit, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayana Swamy said that the BJP, JSP and TDP will forge an alliance and contest the next elections together.

Ruling out the BJP extending support to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in rescuing his cousin and Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy in the murder case of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, the BJP leader said that the question does not arise as the CBI has already filed a charge-sheet naming YS Bhaskar Reddy as the seventh accused and his son YS Avinash Reddy as the 8th accused in the case.

On the YSRCP government’s move to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam, he pointed out that the Solicitor General of India had mentioned that it was highly impossible.