  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Kadapa: Civic chief inspects TGP Park

Kadapa: Civic chief inspects TGP Park
x

Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand inspecting ongoing works at TGP park in Kadapa on Wednesday

Highlights

Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand inspected TGP Park and Gandhi Plaza Municipal Stadium here on Wednesday, along with the officials from Engineering department.

Kadapa : Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand inspected TGP Park and Gandhi Plaza Municipal Stadium here on Wednesday, along with the officials from Engineering department.

Later, he gave directives to the officials concerned to adhere to the project diagram and to track daily progress through a designated form. Instructions were given to retain existing Mooram layers and to add layers of sand and polished tandoor stone. Additionally, plans were made to construct badminton and basketball courts, install gym equipment post-elections, and implement rainwater harvesting systems within 45 days.

At Gandhi Plaza, engineering officials were told to maintain quality and accelerate construction progress. Horticulture department officials were instructed to establish sustainable grass, while the engineering team was directed to utilise suitable sand for maintenance-free plazas. Consistency in park construction practices was stressed.

He also inspected Municipal stadium amd ongoing construction works from Annamayya Junction to Krishna Circle.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X