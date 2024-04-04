Live
Kadapa: Civic chief inspects TGP Park
Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand inspected TGP Park and Gandhi Plaza Municipal Stadium here on Wednesday, along with the officials from Engineering department.
Later, he gave directives to the officials concerned to adhere to the project diagram and to track daily progress through a designated form. Instructions were given to retain existing Mooram layers and to add layers of sand and polished tandoor stone. Additionally, plans were made to construct badminton and basketball courts, install gym equipment post-elections, and implement rainwater harvesting systems within 45 days.
At Gandhi Plaza, engineering officials were told to maintain quality and accelerate construction progress. Horticulture department officials were instructed to establish sustainable grass, while the engineering team was directed to utilise suitable sand for maintenance-free plazas. Consistency in park construction practices was stressed.
He also inspected Municipal stadium amd ongoing construction works from Annamayya Junction to Krishna Circle.